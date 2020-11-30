DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Monday night, city leaders are set to tackle the wave of gun violence that continues in Daytona Beach through a community meeting at the Midtown Cultural Center.

Yet another shooting over the weekend brought the total up to six shootings in the last 10 days, leaving four dead.

“The first thing I said was ... 'Another one?'" said Rell Black, founder of the Community Healing Project. "I was immediately, I am telling you, it wasn’t even an emotional response."

Black, a community activist, claims he was not surprised at all to learn of the most recent shooting. In this one, a 19-year-old was shot dead on a basketball court in board daylight, according to police.

“It is happening so much back to back to back, it feels like the shock is worn out and that is not natural," said Black. "That's not normal."

This sudden spike in violence is a concern to Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

“There is no logic to it and when things don’t have logic, a collective planned government response is a challenge,” said Henry.

No one has been able to pinpoint for certain why this has happening, especially as the city saw a similar surge in violence this time last year. Black believes it is past due the community get more involved.

“We’ve got to get out there in front, we have to get more social programs, we have to get more mental health programs, we have to get more programs with teachers," said Black.

Henry agrees.

“We need to make sure that our relationships are stronger and that they can weather the challenges of COVID, the challenges of stress, the challenges of depression or whatever causes would illicit the responses that we are seeing,” said Henry.

The first step is a community meeting, hosted by the new Daytona Beach police chief and city leaders.

“At this time, it is critical that we as a community hold ourselves accountable," said Henry.

Black, on the other hand, explained that the meeting is not enough. He said he's been to similar meetings and a prayer vigil last December, after the city experienced a similar rash of shootings.

“I am not saying that it is not a good initiative but just meeting up and talking is never going to solve anything," said Black. "It takes action, it takes accountability and it takes following up.”​

He claims he is now going to step up his community outreach efforts and is hopeful others do the same.

“I want to make sure that after this meeting, we take these seeds, we take them and we do something with them." said Black. "It's 2020, it is a whole new decade and we are going through the exact same thing we’ve been going through. When is enough going to be enough?"