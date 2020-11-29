CINCINNATI — As many of us are buying holiday gifts this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s important to remember to support our local small businesses too, especially during this difficult year.

What You Need To Know The Winter Market at Washington Park gives shoppers a way to support small businesses outside and safely this year



Many small businesses need a great holiday season after the difficulties of 2020



For small business owner and full-time nurse Carrie Broach, seeing the community support of her business means everything

​While shopping may look a little different this year, small businesses are in desperate need of a successful holiday season to stay afloat.

That’s why the Winter Market at Washington Park is especially important this year.

“We are here to support each other," Carrie Broach a small business owner said. "I know it’s a hard time that everyone is going through but there’s a lot of love and support in the community.”

For Broach the owner of Butterfly Creations, setting up her booth at the Winter Market is worth the early wake up call.

“You try to be up and ready by the time show time starts," she said.

Broach started her business eight years ago and says it’s now a great escape from her full-time job, too.

“To be able to venture out outside of nursing and be able to have something my own," she said.

Broach is a nurse in a nursing home. She says it’s been an extra stressful year, especially now during the holidays

“Seeing families out there that can’t see their loved ones, seeing people go through the stress of this time of year during the holidays, even with my family having to come in and directly change my clothes right away before my son can even give me a hug," Broach said. "It is definitely stressful.”

But she says her business and her family have given her light during this difficult year. She says being able to sell her jewelry and crafts to market goers makes it all worth it.

“I love interacting with my customers, I love the looks in their faces when they see something," she said. "And I notice that a lot of people really love butterflies so it’s like yes! Someone loves what I love.”