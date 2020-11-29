CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — On Small Business Saturday, Pam Seeds, owner of Uniquely Yours in Circleville, was more interested in taking care of her community than making a profit.

What You Need To Know Small Business Saturday gives community members an incentive to shop local



Owner of Uniquely Yours in Circleville is offering mark downs on formal dresses for girls in the community



Goal to help community just as they are helping support the small business

“I have suffered a big loss, but I’m not the only one. There are a lot of people in my community that have suffered,” said Seeds.

Being a small business hasn’t been easy during 2020, especially one that gets most of its revenue from formal dresses. But, despite that, this weekend Seeds decided to mark all of her old dresses down to $50, giving community members like Morgan Griffith the chance to take one home.

“It was insane because usually like I could never afford this,” said Griffith.

Griffith is a junior at Circleville High School. On top of scoring a great deal, she said it’s nice to support her community.

“I enjoy going to small businesses because I know the people and it’s a lot more family rather than someone else,” Griffith said.

It’s an environment Seeds strives to create at her business, and why she’s doing what she can to help those around her.

“There’s a lot of pageant girls that have to have a lot of dresses, there’s a lot of girls that just can’t afford dresses and there are families that just can’t afford a prom dress, you know, they’re looking at how am I going to get a prom dress for my daughter this year,” Seeds said.

It was a Small Business Saturday that went going both ways this year, to support local businesses and community members.