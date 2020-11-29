ORLANDO, Fla. – Jimmy Hewitt, the co-founder of the Orlando Magic and a Central Florida businessman, died early Sunday. He was 79.

According to reports, Hewitt had been suffering from dementia and recently contracted COVID-19.

The Orlando Magic mourn the passing of Jimmy Hewitt.



Hewitt, an Orlando native, was the architect for the Magic - he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality. — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 29, 2020

“Jimmy Hewitt is the reason the Magic and professional sports exist in Orlando,” Magic Chief Executive Officer Alex Martins said in a statement released by the team and published on the Magic’s website. “It was Jimmy’s belief, perseverance, community spirit and vision that ‘Orlando is the place to be,’ which brought NBA basketball to Orlando and Central Florida. He is truly the founding father of the Orlando Magic and for that we will be eternally grateful. He was like a father to all Magic fans and we will miss him dearly.”