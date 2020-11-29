GULFPORT, Fla. — An historic and relentless hurricane season is finally coming to an end, with Monday marking the final day.

What You Need To Know Hurricane season officially ends November 30



This season featured 30 named storms, six major ones



December storms are rare but not unheard of, hurricane experts say

The 2020 hurricane season will go down as the most active season in history, with the most recent storms happening just a few weeks ago.

Of the 30 named storms, six of them turned into major hurricanes, and 12 storms made landfall in the United States.

Storms formed a lot earlier this year and tracked farther inland, impacting more people. In the Tampa Bay area, Gulfport residents had to deal with flooding and damage to the area’s casino during Hurricane/Tropical Storm Eta.

"The big lesson is to don't let your guard down, make sure you're prepared for every hurricane season because that's the most important thing you can do," according to Gerry Bell, the lead seasonal hurricane forecaster for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Even as the official season comes to a close, hurricane experts say a December storm remains a possibility.

"It's fairly rare to see a December storm, but given the extremely active season that we've had, we don't want to rule that out," Bell said.

Floridians should keep their storm plans in place and keep their hurricane kits stocked, just in case, weather forecasters said.