WORCESTER, Mass. - The last standing bowling alley in Worcester closed back in March due to COVID-19 mandates, but ownership at the Colonial Bowling Center then announced they would shut their doors for good in May.

The nearly 17,000 sq. foot Mill Street property remains vacant and is listed for sale by Kelleher & Sadowsky for $1.7 million.

Crews were there this week cleaning out the former bowling alley of decades worth of equipment.

Colonial bowling opened in 1960.

There remain just a handful of candlepin bowling centers open in Worcester County.

Image: EDITED - Courtesy of Loopnet.com