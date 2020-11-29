With the coronavirus putting a damper in our year, more and more people are turning to Christmas tree farms to brighten up their holiday season.

Of course, to get your hands on the genuiune article – straight from the ground – you have to venture a bit out of town. But as Spectrum Bay News 9’s Katya Guillaume found out first-hand while shopping for her first real Christmas tree – it’s well worth the drive.

There are plenty to choose from at Blue Acres Christmas Tree Farm in Spring Hill.

“We have about five acres and probably 3,500 trees,” co-owner Ted Martin said proudly.

And with the end of 2020 finally in sight, he says families are showing up a bit earlier than usual.

“I think all of our holiday traditions have been moving up a little bit,” Chris Dudley said while shopping for a tree with his family. “We’re decorating for Christmas earlier. We’re doing Halloween stuff earlier. We’re just taking any of the fun stuff we can get, so it’s good.”

And the Dudleys aren’t alone.

"I’ve had so much interest this year more so then I feel like we’ve had in the past and earlier interest,” Blue Acres co-owner Kelly Reedy said.

The farm normally opens after Thanksgiving, but with the way things have been going, people have been wanting to get into the holiday spirit since October.