President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced key members of the White House Communications staff on Sunday, including the White House Press Secretary.

And for the first time in U.S. history, these roles will be filled entirely by women, according to the transition team.

What You Need To Know President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of the White House Communications staff on Sunday





For the first time in U.S. history, all of these senior communications roles will be held by women



Jen Psaki, who currently oversees the confirmations team for the Biden-Harris Transition, will serve as White House Press Secretary



Kate Bedingfield will serve as White House Communications Director after working as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign

"These diverse, experienced, and talented women demonstrate President-elect Biden’s continued commitment to building an administration that looks like America and is ready to deliver results for working families on day one," the transition team said in a statement.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today announced new members of the White House staff who will serve in senior communications roles.



For the first time in history, these communications roles will be filled entirely by women.https://t.co/SjWAWJg941 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 29, 2020

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House. I am proud to announce today the first senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women. These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better,” Biden said in a statement.

Jen Psaki, who currently oversees the confirmations team for the Biden-Harris Transition, will serve as White House Press Secretary. Psaki worked on three presidential campaigns, having served as deputy press secretary for John Kerry’s presidential campaign in 2004, as traveling press secretary for the Obama and Biden campaign in 2008, then as traveling press secretary and senior advisor in 2012.

Psaki currently oversees the confirmations team for the Biden-Harris Transition. During the Obama-Biden administration, Psaki held several senior roles, including White House Communications Director, State Department Spokesperson, Deputy White House Communications Director, and Deputy White House Press Secretary.

Also joining the staff are senior Biden campaign staffers, including Kate Bedingfield, who will serve as White House Communications Director after working as the Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign, and Symone Sanders, who served as a Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris Campaign and will join Harris' team as Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President.

Bedingfield served as Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for the Biden-Harris Campaign, previously serving as Biden's communications director in during the Obama-Biden administration, as well as Associate Communications Director, Deputy Director of Media Affairs, and the Director of Response in the Obama-Biden White House.

Sanders, who served as a Senior Advisor on the Biden-Harris Campaign, is a veteran of Senator Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Here is the full list of Biden's White House senior communications team:

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary

Karine Jean Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary

Kate Bedingfield, White House Communications Director

Pili Tobar, Deputy White House Communications Director

Ashley Etienne, Communications Director for the Vice President

Symone Sanders, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for the Vice President

Elizabeth E. Alexander, Communications Director for the First Lady

"Our country is facing unprecedented challenges — from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that. These communications professionals express our commitment to building a White House that reflects the very best of our nation," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said in a statement.

“Today’s appointees are respected communicators with a breadth of experience and a strong commitment to serving the American people. President-elect Biden has a history of advocating on behalf of women in the U.S and around the world and today’s announcement is a continuation of that work, elevating this dynamic team of leaders to senior White House positions. They embody Joe Biden’s commitment to a diverse administration where the voices of all Americans are represented,” incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain added in the statement.