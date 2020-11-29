VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A family mourned the loss of their 7-year-old Sunday, a day after the child drowned at Ormond Beach.

The drowning came at a time when Volusia beach safety officials said there are moderate rip current threats on the Atlantic Coast and the day before the motor vessel Angeles located Stuart Bee, 62, who was clinging to his capsized 32-foot Sea Ray about 86 miles offshore from Port Canaveral in Brevard County. The U.S. Coast Guard headed out to remove Bee from the Angeles. No other details were available.

Three children and their grandparents, from Ocala, went to Ormond Beach yesterday, and two of the grandchildren, a 7-year-old and 16-year-old, went into the ocean with their grandfather, beach safety officials said.

Soon after, a bystander said he heard the grandmother yelling for help, and the 7-year-old was pulled from the water and was unresponsive, beach safety officials said.

The grandfather and teen were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A surfer at the beach urged people to be cognizant of where they're swimming.

“If you get knocked by a wave, you can lose your grip and get pulled out a little ways,” surfer Matthew Salazar said.

Beachgoers should not get in the water if there isn't a lifeguard nearby, Volusia beach safety officials said. Areas of the beach where lifeguards are staffed can be found in the Volusia Beaches app.