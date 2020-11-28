ORLANDO, Fla. – Businesses that depend on tourists coming to the theme parks are hoping December will be the Christmas present they need to stay open.

These businesses are just a couple miles from Walt Disney World, SeaWorld and other theme parks, and even though the parks are open, they’re not seeing the amount of tourists needed to make up for their losses.

Some people came out on Black Friday to enjoy the food and atmosphere at the Crafty Crab. But like most businesses near Orange County’s theme parks these days, it’s not nearly the amount of customers they’d like to see.

“Like very few tourists, so it’s very hard for the businesses in this area,” owner Johnny Chen said.



It's become so hard that Chen says they’ve had to cut hours for the majority of their 22-person staff.

“Eighty percent of my employees are being cut, their hours...we want to keep employees as much as we can, as many as we can, you know so they don’t lose their job,” Chen said.

Chen says the lack of tourists has continued though through Thanksgiving week. But where Turkey Day lacked, he’s hoping a Christmas month miracle will come through.

“The season is coming, December, the busy season is coming, so I hope it’s going to be getting more busier,” he said.

But if this pandemic has taught Chen anything, it’s that 2020 is unlike any of the 20 years he’s worked in the restaurant business.

And while the Orlando International airport is seeing more people flying, it’s still only 50 percent of the flights they saw this time last year.

“Yeah I am worried, I am worried, but you know we just have to pray for the best,” Chen said.



The only present Chen wants under his tree this year: tourists coming back to Orlando but doing it safely.

“Yeah of course I hope people will travel here but most of all they have to be safe you know? I hope everyone will keep their masks on,” he said.

Chen really emphasized 'safely' because the last thing they need he says is the spread of COVID-19 growing to the point where they’d be forced to shut their doors again.