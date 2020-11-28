TAMPA, Fla. — Looking to give small businesses a lift, the City of Tampa has published an online directory of more than 35 home-based and brick-and-mortar businesses operating within the city limits. The directory is available on the city’s website.

The directory is part of #ShopSmallTampa, a campaign created to raise awareness of the need to support local businesses during and beyond the holidays.

Last season, the campaign generated publicity valued at more than $67,000 for dozens of local businesses. City organizers said they hope this year’s campaign will help local businesses even more because many small businesses are working to overcome challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #ShopSmallTampa campaign is part of the City’s Bridges to Business initiative launched by Mayor Jane Castor’s administration to help strengthen relationships between the local business community and city government.

The directory is available now through December 31.