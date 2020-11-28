CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Southern Christmas Show usually attracts more than a hundred vendors and thousands of people, but organizers had to adjust it this year due to the pandemic.

Teresa Thibault owns Heart Gifts, also known as American Ornaments in Kannapolis. Her and her staff decorate all of their ornaments by hand, and for the last 27 years, she has been bringing those special gifts to the Southern Christmas Show in Charlotte. This year however, that changed.

“I cried when I found out the Christmas show wasn’t going to happen,” Thibault said. “It’s huge. It took a big dent out of me."

Thibault said it’s one of three shows she attends throughout the year, and she enjoys the personal experience she has with her customers.

“I know to some people they consider their trees more of a scrap book of their life,” Thibault said. “So to miss this year, it would be hard on them.”

It's why she is not giving up.

Thibault and other vendors are participating in the show’s virtual storefront. She went as far as making a video to give a more visual display of what they have.

In addition to shipping, Thibault said they are also offering pickup at the location where they make the ornaments in Kannapolis.

“We have never done this before,” Thibault said. “This is something we are doing for the Southern Christmas Show.”

It’s one way she is trying to survive during an unusual holiday season.

“Christmas is still going to happen here at Heart Gifts,” Thibault said. “We are not stopping.”

The Southern Christmas Show virtual storefront runs through December 31, but vendors encourage customers to order early so their items arrive on time.