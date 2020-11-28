OSHKOSH, Wis.— Small business owners in Oshkosh are hoping for a big boost in revenue this holiday season after what they say has been a rough year.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed business since March along North Main Street.

Teddy Alecos co-owns Adventure Games with his wife. The military veteran says businesses in the area have done their best to simply stay open in 2020.

“Yes, a lot of us small business owners been playing catch up pretty hardcore, so we always appreciate it when people unplug from Amazon and come down and shop by us,” Alecos says.

The Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau is trying to bring more people to town, and thus more money into the local economy. They’re hosting Stay Safe Love Local. It’s an initiative issuing a challenge to people to buy things in Oshkosh from small business Saturday through Christmas Eve. If you spent at least 100 dollars in the city and submit receipts to their website, you can get a free beanie or pom hat.

Fire Escape co-owner Jessica Graf loves the local effort. Her family business saw several customers Friday paint pottery and other items. Graf says they’ll take all the business they can get right now.

“Every time you talk local more people find out about local, more people shop local, and that means that we can pay our bills ‘cause we’re not buying fancy cars or second homes with this money,” Graf says. “We’re paying our employees and sending our kids to karate classes”

Kate Buczek says she understands Graf’s position. She visited Oshkosh from Chicago to be with family during the Thanksgiving holiday. Buczek says she takes pride in knowing she’s helping locally owned businesses during a dark time.

“Feels great,” Buczek says. “I’m a person that would give my shirt off her back for somebody, so, for me, this feels awesome.”

Jay Ratchman owns Camera Casino. He’s been in business since the early 70s. He’s seen economic troubles before.

“I think that this one is probably the toughest that we had to go through because not only did we have to close … but also not being able to get product became a real problem,” Ratchman says.

Ratchman says an effort like Stay Safe Love Local is important because it’s spreading awareness to what he considers one of the largest benefits of local shopping.

“The local guy is part of the community and the money stays in the community also,” he says. “It’s not going off to California or something like that.”