DELAVAN, Wis.— A well-known website is making buying local easier for the holidays. By searching ‘Wisconsin Made’ on Etsy, dozens of small businesses pop up, featuring locally made products here in the Badger State.

As more people than ever plan to shop online this year to purchase holiday gifts, this is a way to make sure your dollars also stay local. Small business owners need support now, more than ever due to the pandemic.

From Eau Claire to Waukesha, Etsy has a Wisconsin-made product for everyone.

Spectrum News One’s Megan Carpenter checked out a business in Delavan and met the professional sculptor behind it. Check out Avenue Artworks on Facebook and Etsy.