CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. — If you're an animal lover, you'll love a creative way to support local animal charities and small businesses. Rescued Whines uses recycled wine bottles to make candles, and then it donates the profits to charity.

Sisters-in-law Karen Segal and MJ Bertsch started their business two years ago.

“We just love animals and so we decided why don't we have a little business, keep us out of trouble, and then we can sell the candles, and the money that we make goes to help rescue animals,” Segal says.

Segal has been making candles since her 20s, and Bertsch makes stained glass. They decided to combine their skills into something unique.

On top of their shared business, they share a love for animals. One hundred percent of their profits go to animal shelters or other local animal charities. They are happy to take donation suggestions from their customers.

They start with one of the many wine bottles donated by friends and local businesses. After cleaning a wine bottle, they cut it to size and sand and polish the edges. Then they pour the wax and wait for it to harden.

“My favorite part is sneaking back here to my woman cave, and just working and all the time thinking of new ways we can improve our product,” Bertsch says.

One of Segal and Bertsch's goals is to make their business environmentally friendly. They make their candles out of 100% soy wax, and the leftover pieces of the wine bottles are turned into sea glass which they can also sell.

But during the pandemic their business has taken a hit. Their products are sold in a few businesses, but most of their sales were from farmers markets and craft fairs — many of which were cancelled because of COVID-19.

“There are so many wonderful organizations here in New Bern and across the country that are really struggling to make a...to stay alive,” Segal says.

Segal and Bertsch hope that their business will pick up during the holidays so they can continue their donations.

While they love donating to shelters, they love adopting from them even more. Bertsch owns two rescue dogs, Murphy and Alex, who are the mascots of Rescued Whines.

It's because of dogs like them that Bertsch and Segal are passionate about what they do.

If you would like to support their business, you can visit here.