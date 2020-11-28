GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fewer North Carolinians are shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.



A new poll from High Point University shows only 13% of North Carolinians who plan to shop for the holidays plan to do it at brick-and-mortar stores. The poll shows 44% say they will shop online.

It's a drop compared to the same poll in 2019, which showed only 32% of people who shopped on the internet.



The owner of Green Door Garden says they've noticed an increase in online sales this holiday season and believe the pandemic may have helped.

“Definitely for getting our name out there online and really helping us with our shipping program," Latifa Aboeid said. "It's been a push that we definitely needed to get ourselves off the ground.”



Green Door Garden is open for limited hours due to COVID-19, but they are running online sales through the weekend.