CLEVELAND — Chef Eric Wells specializes in preparing intimate dinners for two through his business Skye LaRae’s Culinary Services. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, he was prepared to put his plans to expand his clientele on the back burner.

“My first thoughts were, 'How will all of us survive?' I didn't think there was a way that people would even want anyone around at all, you know, with the virus.” Wells says.



Whether it’s due to caution or restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic has many people opting out of visiting restaurants, but Wells learned that people still want a unique dining experience.



“Since COVID, it's just really been amazing and, you know, I’ve done probably about 170 of them since COVID hit in mid-March.” Wells says.



That’s 50% more clients than he served this time last year.



“People really want to stay home. They want to kind of stay out of the public with everything going on. The numbers going up as far as COVID, so they feel comfortable in their home, and I wear a mask. I wear gloves. And I kind of keep my social distancing from the clients while I cook, and hopefully, they enjoy the great food too.”



Wells is creating personalized menus and a personalized experience for the people who are unable to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries at their favorite restaurant. He adds that although he has found success during this pandemic, he realizes that it has slowed business for other chefs, many who are his friends.



“I still want people to support local independent restaurants. There are families that are relying on these restaurants, So I do want people to keep going there, but I am an option.”