HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Black Friday at the Carolina Raptor Center wasn’t as busy as in previous years.

In the past, Black Friday has been considered the busiest day of the year for the outdoor trail featuring more than 30 bird species.

Due to COVID-19, people are recommended to purchase their tickets in advance for one of the two daily sessions. There are limited tickets per session, and on Friday, not all of them had been purchased.

Carolina Raptor Center Wonder Maker Michele Miller Houck says fewer people traveling and gathering for Thanksgiving may be the reason.

“It’s definitely not surprising. What used to happen is they come with their grandparents and their grandchildren and we are seeing smaller family groups that are coming,” Miller Houck says.

McKenzie Foster, who lives in South Carolina, went to the center with her immediate family.

“We were visiting some family for Thanksgiving, and while we were here we heard of the center. We were very interested,” Foster says.

She enjoyed being able to look at the birds and draw them.

“This is awesome. I love seeing the birds,” Foster says.

The Carolina Raptor Center is open from Wednesday to Sunday. COVID-19 protocols are in place when you visit. Cleaning is happening both between sessions and after people leave for the day.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks on the one-way-trail and requiring masks for anyone over 2 years of age inside.

If you want to visit the Carolina Raptor Center, visit their website for tickets and more infromation.