DALLAS — Get your energy drinks and coffee ready. Small business owners are begging you to keep the same excitement you have for Black Friday, for Small Business Saturday and the rest of the weekend.

Historically, there’s always been a push from small business owners to get you to buy goodies the day after Black Friday. COVID-19 has and continues to cancel a lot of things, but some business owners are crossing their fingers and hoping that you don’t cut them out from your plans as you do your holiday shopping.

There’s more than one way to skin a cat. Or at least in Kelsi Cavazos's case, there’s more than one way to sell books.

“It’s been a lot. We had to change a lot,” said Kelsi Cavazos.

She owns a small book store in the Bishop Arts area of Dallas. It just opened at the beginning of the year. Walk-thru traffic and in-person pick-ups are the names of the game for Cavazos's small shop. But, she had to flip the script and create a website so more book lovers could get their hands on a good read.

“After that, the neighborhood was awesome and they really turned out for us,” she said.

For shoppers, Black Fridays can be fun if you find a solid deal. For the sake of keeping sales up, Cavazos is hoping you’ll want double the fun this weekend inside her place.

“Most definitely,” Cavazos said while playfully laughing.

Marco Cavazos is Kelsi’s husband and runs a cigar shop next door. The two have a 7-year-old daughter together. They both seem to be keeping positive mindsets on where both businesses stand in the economy, but as Marco Cavazos explains, it’s his baby girl that’s showing the most worry out of the family.

“Our daughter asks us that too. What’s going to happen and we’ve had to tell her this is new for us,” said Marco Cavazos.

Both Kelsi and Marco Cavazos aren’t just championing small businesses because they want to see their shops succeed. It’s in the DNA of their business models. You can find books from independent Dallas authors at the couple’s book store. At the cigar shop, the inventory of tobacco products comes from family-run businesses.

“There’s definitely a big fish eating everybody thing going on in the economy as a whole I think,” said Mr. Cavazos.

There’s nothing small about small business Saturday. It’s truly a big deal for so many mom and pop shops this year as it helps them to keep the lights on.