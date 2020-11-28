LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The gift shop is called "Home for the Holidays."

“We like to call it feel-good shopping,” said owner Maureen Koopman.

It sounds like the name of a holiday Hallmark movie, and the storefront measures up to those Christmas expectations.



"Home for the Holidays" is open for its 5th season in Lakewood.



“I am born and raised. My husband and I have left and come back twice, and I say we’re done moving. I love Lakewood and the spirit of the community, and how people just embrace something like this. Especially because it’s all local, handmade, small businesses that they’re supporting,” said Koopman.



The pop-up shop moves to a new Lakewood location each year and is open for about three months starting in October.



“We like to say that we have a little bit of something for everyone,” said Koopman.



Koopman considered not opening this year because of coronavirus. But she says the pandemic-inspired push to shop local has made this season the busiest yet.



“There was the balance of it being such an amazing opportunity for the makers who didn’t have shows at all this season, versus is it the safe and the right thing to do for people in the community? And we worked through it and talked out ways to make it feel safe. You know, with the masks and we offer hand sanitizer, and then we ask that no more than 10 people are in the store at a time. So, I’m really, really glad that I did it because more than any year before people are just absolutely loving it and so glad that we’re here. So, that’s rewarding and feels really good for me and for our makers.”



The products are from about 40 local to Ohio makers and artists. Koopman is a maker herself of felt florals and succulents.



Some of the shoppers are new, others keep coming back year after year. All are there to grab some local goods, gifts, and holiday cheer.



"Home for the Holidays" will be open on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood through Dec. 23.