HAMBURG, N.Y. — Like almost everything else, Black Friday shopping at local stores looked different in 2020 in the village of Hamburg. People wore masks and practiced social distancing, but still came out to support local businesses.

“We have customers from the north towns, from the south towns, we have Rochester, we have Syracuse, we have Erie P.A. come up, and they come see us. I feel like the customers are really focused on shopping local this season, because they know how much it could affect us. And it’s just awesome,” said Molly + Kate owner Kate Violante.

Normally, the day after Thanksgiving is called Green Friday in the Village of Hamburg. The idea is that people are spending money locally and investing in their community. However this year, Green Friday has turned into the Green Season. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the hope is that shoppers will safely support local stores throughout the entire holiday season without creating crowds on one particular day.

Molly + Kate is a store embracing the Green Season.

“We will be doing promotions and giveaways throughout the month of December, so that it’s not just focusing on one day,” added Violante.

Though this is definitely not a typical Black Friday and stores in the village are at reduced capacity, customers are grateful that they can safely have in-person experiences.

“I’m being safe. I’m wearing a mask. I wash my hands all the time. I try and stay away from everybody, but I don’t want to miss out on the season. I’m the person who likes to come in and touch and feel things. When you buy things online, it’s just not the same,” said Kristin Madej of Hamburg.

With so many people struggling during the pandemic, the owners of Molly + Kate decided to turn this shopping weekend into a way to help Western New York.

“This year, we’ve decided to take our sales from all weekend, and donate 10% back to the families of Buffalo. We’ll be adopting a bunch of families in the area to give back to them, because everyone here has been so supportive to us,” explained Violante.

Usually, the day after Thanksgiving, this store has seen a line form outside before the doors even opened. And despite the fact that this year is different, the owners say that everyone who has come in throughout fall has shown a commitment to keeping local business alive.

If you don’t feel comfortable shopping in person, Molly + Kate has an online store.