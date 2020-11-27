It's a Black Friday like no other.

Destiny USA opened for shoppers this morning, but it was a bit different this year. There weren't nearly as many crowds as usual, except outside GameStop, where a long line formed.

The mall actually wouldn't let the store open until everyone followed social distancing protocols in line, causing the store to open later than they were supposed to.

Shoppers Spectrum News spoke with say they decided to shop in person to make sure what they bought was in good condition.

"I'm worried that if I bought something really big, shipping it. I've seen pictures of people getting damaged goods. I usually go in the store and check out each box before I buy them," said holiday shopper Alex Hloderwski.

The mall opened this morning at 5 a.m., with most stores opening at 6 a.m..