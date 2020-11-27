MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – More paid parking coming to Brevard County, this time in the small town of Melbourne Beach, but more paid parking at other locations might be in the works.

What You Need To Know More paid parking on the way



Workers have been marking spots outside Melbourne Beach City Hall, Ryckman Park



Residents are able to parking decals to be able to park for free at Ryckman Park



PREVIOUS: Melbourne Beach begins limiting free beach parking to city residents

Contract workers marking parking spots outside of City Hall and Ryckman Park with yellow spray paint ahead of paid parking which is set to begin in the next couple of weeks.

According to city documents, as a result of the temporary emergency measures because of the pandemic, the town manager received message in support of paid parking because people who were not local were using their facilities and beaches.

Jean Marie Szakovits moved to the area in 1987 and raised her two kids in Melbourne Beach. Now her kids are all grown up and bringing with their own kids to Ryckman Park.

“I like the park because it's really big, and you can walk a lot and we like that there's so many things like playgrounds and areas for the kids to play, we like the activities here and that it's in a small town but lots of things to do,” Szakovits said.

Ahead of the parking kiosks arrival, local residents are able to get a parking decals that would allow them to park for free at Ryckman Park, but Ocean Park parking will be pay to park for everyone.

Vice Mayor Hoover moved to create resident-only street parking by decal in the area north of Ocean Avenue and east of A1A. A motion that was carried 5-0.

While Szakovits has mix feelings about making people pay to park, she's glad her favorite spot will still be free for residents.

“I think that's a good idea because we sort of pay for it anyway by living here through taxes,” Szakovits said.