GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Online retailers, like those with Etsy shops, said they were preparing for a boost in Black Friday sales because of the pandemic.

"It's safer for the buyer and the person they're getting the gift for to shop online. A lot of people offer gift options which means the gift is ready to be given to the person they're getting it for so it's just a safer option," Rekeeda McCoy, owner of AlderandLoam, a candle shop said.

Melissa Wallace owns M&C Studio, a custom stationary shop also on Etsy. She said Black Friday is typically slow.

"Black Friday is generally a little slower because people are out and about shopping, but Cyber Monday is really good and busier. It's a busy season for us in general," Wallace said.

For many of these shop owners, preparation was key. The pandemic has impacted their ability to get some supplies in a normal amount of time so they've been stocking up for the past couple of months

However, she had a feeling this year might look different.

"I think there is going to be a significant increase in sales. We've already seen it in the days prior to Black Friday, so I think it's definitely going to be larger because people are going to be shopping online," Wallace added.

They were not the only ones expecting to see sales climb. Adobe Analytics predicted online Black Friday sales would rise 39% this year.

The State of North Carolina requires everyone to wear a mask in public, indoor spaces. Retail businesses with over 15,000 square feet of indoor space are required to have an employee at each entrance ensuring the mask madate is followed. That employee must also make sure the store does not go above the emergency occupancy requirements.