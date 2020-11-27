Finding Rudolph's red, shiny nose just became easier than ever.

Santa's best-known reindeer will light up Ellms Family Farm Friday evening as part of “Rudolph’s Movie Experience and Pyrotechnics Show.”

Families can enjoy Rudolph trivia and an 11-minute retelling of the Christmas classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on a giant screen. The fun will take place from the safety and warmth of their vehicles.

The farm will host a laser, lights, and pyrotechnics show after the movie.

Visitors can munch on warm apple-cider doughnuts, peppermint kettle corn, and hot cocoa during the show.

“People are very grateful, and they are letting us know that,” said Garth Ellms, co-owner of the farm. “And we’re tired, but we’re going to keep doing it. This is over the top, maybe - ending the show with pyrotechnics here in the winter - but we’re just going to do it.”

The shows run through December 22 on select days. Entry is $39 per car. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, head to the Ellms Family Farm website.