DURHAM, N.C. — The ZEN Succulent is bringing joy and inspiration into your home using plant power.

Owner Megan Cain says plants are the perfect addition this holiday season, since we are spending so much time at home.

"They provide light, joy, and honestly happiness. I am so honored to have a business where I am able to have people come into our storefront and learn about plants," Cain says.

The ZEN Succulent is a women-owned gift shop. Its mission is to provide joy and inspiration with plants.

Besides selling her own creations, Cain also carries products from local makers.

She hopes people support Small Business Saturday. And says it is key to her shop's survival.

"Small Business Saturday is so important to us small businesses because this is what keeps us going," Cain says. "93% of businesses spend their money locally."

You can order products online or choose to go to the store in person. The ZEN Succulent does deliveries within a 10-mile radius of both stores.