GREEN BAY, Wis.— Perhaps now more than ever before, local shops and restaurants are relying on an influx of customers this Small Business Saturday to help with their cash flow this year.

While various shops in cities all over Wisconsin are promoting specials this shopping season, Downtown Green Bay has a slew of Small Business Saturday specials, some of which are a combined effort.

Downtown Green Bay recently launched a new app, which allows you to shop at home, pay online and opt for curbside pickup. Whoever makes the most purchases on the app during the holiday season will win an iPad.

Shoppers can also work to complete a Small Business Saturday bingo card. Every square you complete, you become eligible to win a prize from one of the area's local businesses. If you are able to complete five or more squares, you'll be entered to win the grand prize: A staycation at Hotel Northland.

There are plenty of sales specific to your favorite shops as well.

Other sales and specials include:

The Assemblage Studio • 15% off select in-store items • Free paper ornament craft

The Art Garage • 10% off all workshops • Free tote bag with any purchase

The Attic • 10% off all seasonal gift boxes (teas, spices, coffee) • Buy 2 books, get 1 free (free book of equal or lesser value) • Buy a 1 lb. bag of coffee, get 10% off a pour over coffee brewer • 15% off all Attic logo merchandise

Aurora's Apothecary • Free gift with purchase • Sale on most bagged herbs • Free Hibiscus Mint tea samples • Grand opening celebration

The Automobile Gallery • $2 off admission

A Bag Lady • 20% off everything, Except Jewelry.

Bay Family Restaurant • Buy one, get the 2nd 50% off quart of soup or soup combo • $5 burger basket

Black Saddle Tavern & Oasis • 20% off gift cards • Half off Bloody Mary's and Mimosas

Brow. Beauty. Bar. • $15 off any gift card purchase of $50 or more, For services only.

Camera Corner Connecting Point • Camera specials • Speaker specials • Photo Lab specials

Captain's Walk Winery • Free wine bottle soy candle with your $40 purchase

Cathedral Book & Gift • 20% off your purchase

Chefusion • Buy a $100 gift card, get a $20 bonus certificate to use next year

The Daily Buzz • 20% off all food items & specialty drinks • Buy one $20 gift card, get $5 off your second gift card purchase

Diamond's American Diner • Free regular hot chocolate, coffee, or apple cider with a $10 purchase • $3 peppermint bark hot chocolate • $4 chicken & waffle sliders • Special assortment of holiday treats & eats

DigiCOPY • 30% off holiday cards/envelopes & 2021 magnet calendars

EatStreet • Free delivery from all local restaurants from Monday, November 23 - Sunday, November 29

Fox Harbor • Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free

Furs & Clothing of Distinction • Free gift with purchase • Green & Gold Fur Ball Scarf normally $125, now $25 (Limit 4) • 100% Cashmere Scarves normally $110, now $25 (limit 4) • 50% off sale price of Fur slippers • Register to win a free Green & Gold Fur Ball Scarf

Glas Coffeehouse • 25% off your retail coffee purchase

Haberdasher Co. • 20% off all in-stock, regular-priced goods • Free Lorenzo sock with any purchase over $100

H&P Nail Spa • Buy a $25 gift certificate, get a free $5 voucher to pamper yourself • Buy a $50 gift certificate, get a free $10 voucher to pamper yourself

Joyful Escape Day Spa • Buy $100 in gift cards, get a free 20 minute Halotherapy session

Main Street Bourbon Room • Buy $100 in gift cards, get $20 free, Minimum individual gift card $20. • Dine in and get BOGO Free on all Craft Beer and half-off bombers • Pulled pork nachos for only $8, While supplies last.

Mary Breuer Photos • 20% off online gift cards

Ned Kelly's • Buy one, get one on all tap beer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neville Public Museum • Virtual Children Only Shop

Petal Pusher • Buy one ornament, get one half-off

Poke the Bear • Purchase an entrée & receive a side of crispy brussel sprouts • Purchase a handheld with a Packerland Pilsner, Northland Amber, or Spotted Cow and keep the Poke the Bear pilsner glass • Purchase an entrée with a Packerland Pilsner, Northland Amber, or Spotted Cow and keep the Poke the Bear glass

Rummele's Jewelers • 20% off your purchase, Some exclusions apply. • Enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card • Complimentary checking & cleaning of your jewelry while you shop

Simonet's Bar • 50¢ off all drinks • Buy a $20 gift certificate, get $5 free, Up to $100.

St. Brendan's Inn • Buy $100 in gift certificates, get $10 free

Streu's Pharmacy • $5 off your $25 purchase. Some exclusions apply.

Sunrise on Main Boutique • $5 off your $25 purchase. Some exclusions apply.

Vibe• Buy three combo gift certificates, get one combo gift certificate free

More information on Small Business Saturday in Green Bay is available here.