As Thanksgiving ends, everyone is gearing up to celebrate holidays surrounding Christmas. A big part of that celebration in the Southern Tier is Toys for Tots in Broome County.

The Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton hosted its 13th annual "Give Back Friday" toy drive. Community members dropped off new toys that will be wrapped for kids this holiday season.

"We know a lot of people that have been laid off, or their hours have been cut. So there is a greater need and a lot of people have been reaching out for help this season," said Katie Carpenter, board member The Children's Charity of Greater Binghamton.

The sign-up for Toys For Tots begins Monday at the old Macy's entrance of the Oakdale Mall.