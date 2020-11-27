American Airlines has decided to pull flights from Stewart International Airport in New Windsor for good.

According to a spokesperson for the airlines, the company was evaluating services based on supply and demand and determined that offering flights in at Stewart was no longer financially viable in the long-term.

This comes after American suspended its services at Stewart in the fall as part of a temporary pause, which was originally scheduled to run from October 7 to at least November 3.

"These flights were initially suspended in October as we waited for PSP support, but are not financially viable routes for the foreseeable future; thus, we have made the difficult decision to cancel service to these markets indefinitely. We thank the team members who served our customers and will work closely with them during this transition," said Brian Metham, the senior specialist of global communications for American Airlines in a statement Friday.

The pull out from the popular airline is expected to be a serious blow to Stewart International, which has already seen a massive drop in business since the start of the pandemic.

American Airlines will also terminate services at airports in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (IPT) and New Haven, Connecticut (HVN) in addition to Stewart.

American Airlines has served Stewart International since 1990.