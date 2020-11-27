TAMPA, Fla. — It's a not-so-typical Black Friday across Tampa Bay today.

As major retailers opened at 5 a.m., lines were only a couple minutes long at places like Best Buy and Walmart on Dale Mabry Highway.



"It's pretty, actually, tame," said Isaac Rosario, an early morning shopper. "I expected a lot more people to be completely honest just because it's Black Friday, usually people are insane when it comes to electronics stores because everyone wants to get their TVs and stuff.​"

Major retailers are in a wait and see mode today.

Will brick-and-mortar sales hit rock bottom because of the pandemic or will there be some encouraging news in light of Coronavirus risks?

According to Alexis Muellner with the Tampa Bay Business Journal, it may be a tough season.

"Brick and mortar retailers are going to feel it,” Muellner said. “A lot of small businesses are going to feel it."

BLACK FRIDAY A dismal start to the holiday shopping season. As major retailers opened at 5am there were no lines for anything, including popular items like big screen tv’s. The latest today @BN9 pic.twitter.com/KxJuywxeTf — Jason Lanning (@Jason_Lanning) November 27, 2020

With cases of Coronavirus on the rise, consumers may opt for a safer way to shop, from home and online.

Online shopping has been a growing trend in years past, and now with faster shipping, better deals and no risk of getting sick, experts said. Buying on the web may become a more dominate form of holiday shopping.

"We've been moving toward growth and e-commerce for years," Muellner said. “Last year in 2019 I think it was up 9%. This year it's expected in some reports I've seen to be up 40% online sales."

Stronger online sales may mean trouble for small, independently owned stores and shops.

They will need a lot of support from local sales, as most of them have already been hit hard by virus restrictions throughout 2020.