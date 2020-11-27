ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s of course Black Friday! And some Central Florida deal finders are already in line at their favorite stores.

But, this year being 2020 – it’s unlike any other, with not as many shoppers expected to come out to stores nationwide because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Things were calm early Friday at the Best Buy store on East Colonial Drive in Orlando. Not the chaos we're used to seeing on Black Friday.

Less than 100 people were in line this morning.

Best Buy says they're limiting the amount of customers inside to observe that social distancing, they'll also have markers indicating where to stand, just like they have been during the pandemic.

Face coverings are also required in the store.

The first person in line, Cristian Alvarez, with his son and nephew, said they camped out starting at around 3 a.m.

"I like that rush. It's just fun,” Alvarez said. “You get good deals. It's something I do every year anyway.

"It's a beautiful day, it's not too cold. It's not rainy. I can't complain. Came out of work, my belly is full, ready to do some shopping."

Best Buy says contactless curbside pickup is also a good option if you don't want to physically go in the store.

A recent survey from Deloitte though says about 51 percent of U.S. consumers are anxious about in-store shopping this holiday season.