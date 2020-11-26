HOLDEN, Mass. - For the first time in 30 years, a popular Holden restaurant is open for take out and delivery on Thanksgiving.

​​ An assembly line of 400 meals, being cooked and packed at Val's Restaurant on Thanksgiving.

​​"Its for people who aren't going anywhere, families that are not going to be together. This is why we did it," said Valerie James, Owner of Val's Restaurant​.

​​James says this is the first time they've been open on the holiday. The restaurant has been doing takeout and delivery only for the past three weeks because of the spike in COVD-19 cases. While James says every bit of business is a plus, it feels good to help others.

"We are happy because we can help and that is the key of being in business it's not just to take in, its helping too. Because it's the bad days people need help, not the good days," said James.

​Some customers are picking up orders while others are getting them delivered. The restaurant also donated 125 meals to the doctors, nurses and staff working the holiday at Worcester hospitals.

​​"They really appreciate it. They were ecstatic because they were getting a dinner today," Michaela Oberg​, who delivered the meals, said.

​Another 30 meals were donated and delivered to Rutland seniors who aren't spending Thanksgiving with family.



​​"They are staying home. They are isolated, so this is just a really nice way to bring them a holiday meal. Oh, they are so appreciative," said Nancy Nichols, Director of the Rutland Council on aging.

Some people we spoke with that were picking up meals say, the aren't celebrating Thanksgiving with as big of a gathering this year and this made things easier on them.

After a day of helping others have a better Thanksgiving a handful of Val's staff members will be having a meal together at the restaurant.