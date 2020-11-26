ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Where the Green Bay Packers jacket on the rack will end up is anyone's guess.

It could be somewhere in the United States, Europe, Australia, or almost anywhere in the world.

For the last 50 years, Jack and Donna Hill have offered up souvenirs and other memories of Wisconsin to people traveling through Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

The couple own the gift shop, Packer Gear & Cheese.

“This is the first and last impression you get of Green Bay and this area if you’re flying in,” Jack Hill said.

The couple opened the store shortly after Jack returned from army service in Vietnam. It’s moved a couple times as the airport has changed and grown, but it now sits at a marquee location between check-in/ticketing and the boarding gates.

There's an emphasis on Packers, Brewers and Badgers merchandise — including autographed items — but you’ll find other gifts and travel necessities as well.

Some of the most popular?

“Hats, t-shirts, jerseys and cheese,” Hill said. “One of the biggest items are the famous Cheeseheads. We’ve shipped Cheeseheads all over the world. It’s surprising the visiting fans that come in and buy a Cheesehead.”

Marci Radke made a stop in the shop to pick up some Packers- and Wisconsin-themed gifts as she started her return trip to Florida.

“I kind of talk smack about the Packers back home in Tampa,” she said. “I like to bring little gifts back to my friends and make sure they have something Packer related in their homes.”

About 15 years ago they opened a cheese shop focused on brands from Wisconsin. The couple also own the gift shop at Appleton International Airport.

Hill says 2020 has been a challenge for the shops. The pandemic all but shutdown air travel this spring. While more leisure travelers are flying, business travel has yet to rebound. But he’s optimistic about the future.

“Traffic is way down. People are not buying … some don’t have a job. Some don’t have money. There are a lot of people suffering out there,” he said. “We’ve been very successful, we can stay in business and hope to be in business a lot longer. We’ll get by this and get over it.”