VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One teenager is dead and two others are hospitalized after an overdosing on an unknown substance Tuesday, according to Holly Hill Police.

The teens had gathered for a "Friendsgiving" party, Joanna Graveline, the mother of one of the victims, said



“I don’t even know how to go on with my life right now,”​ said Joanna Graveline, the mother of the victim that died, identified as her daughter Corra Graveline. She said she was a 15 year-old Freshman at Mainland High School.

Graveline said her daughter had other teens over for a “Friendsgiving" party. She had just given them dinner, when everything suddenly changed

“I came outside to smoke a cigarette, I didn’t even have time to sit down and one of the girls came running outside telling me that they had introduced cocaine into the party and they’re blue and I was like what,“ said Graveline.

From there she said she started CPR as her daughter had no pulse and called for help

“When I watched them bringing my kid out when they were still pumping chest, I dropped to my knees," said Graveline. "I mean what else could I do? I dropped to my knees. I already knew. Deep in my heart I already knew”

Holly Hill police say they are still investigating to determine what substance the girls overdosed on. According to police, while all three were airlifted to Arnold Palmer, Cora was the only one did not make it. Graveline believes the drugs were brought in the house by one of her daughter's friends.

“I did CPR on my daughter and she coded last night and (they) called me at 7:15 to let me know she went into full cardiac arrest this morning,” said Graveline

After expecting to have this happen to her daughter, she shared her plea to other parents.

“When your kids are alone in their room, when they have multiple friends over, ask them to leave the door open because that is the least you could do, or, you know, you need to be more aware of what your children are doing,” said Graveline.

Now, she is forced to live a life without her daughter.

“I am not blaming myself," she said. "I am not even blaming that little girl. She has got to live with this for the rest of her life just like I do. I forgive her, I’ve made peace with it. I just hope she can."

The Holly Hill Police Department says this is still an active investigation and they are working directly with the State Attorney’s Office and the Department of Children and Families to find more answers.

The status of the two other overdose victims has not yet been released.