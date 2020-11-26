TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you were out on a typical Thanksgiving Eve in Western New York, grabbing a seat at the bar would be a challenge, as it is usually one of the busiest days of the year. This year, people are only heading out the door to grab take-out while they prep their turkeys.

What You Need To Know Bar owners say missing out on revenue from the holidays could put them out of business

Owner of Mooney's in Tonawanda says in previous years, his bar would be at capacity with people for hours on end on Turkey Day

Many businesses are frustrated with COVID-19 restrictions ​

The doors at Mooney's Sports Bar in the Town of Tonawanda will swing back and forth for Turkey Day, but only for take-out.

Chris McCann says in previous years, his bar would be at capacity with people for hours on end. He says having ample room to walk in and out the door delivering food, doesn't feel real.

"You can see it on people’s faces. It's depressing for everyone and businesses. It's a huge different atmosphere in here, definitely," said McCann.

On a "normal" Thanksgiving eve night or day, McCann says his bar would bring in thousands of dollars that would carry them for weeks to be able to keep up with finances and payroll.

"Usually, what we would do tonight alone I would do in a whole week. It's every bar, and even the nightclubs, they're really losing out,” he said.

McCann tells Spectrum News he can't help but feel frustration over COVID-19 zones. He says on one hand he's happy other businesses can make money, but on the other he feels it's not fair that his business has to suffer.

"Cross a bridge, go over the water and you can eat in, four per table. It doesn't make sense to me that people think COVID can't swim or cross a bridge,” he said.

While trying to keep a positive mindset, McCann says he's not ready to throw in the towel.

"People might say, ‘others are dying over this and you're worried about a restaurant?’ I would say, well yes, this is my life too, my employees have families, I have a family, and to lose what you worked so hard for to rules you don't understand is a tough thing,” he said.