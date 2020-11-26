ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Eve, the bars in Orlando are usually packed.

What You Need To Know The owner of Embassy Irish bar in downtown Orlando says he works hard to provide a safe environment for customers



When other bars ignore best COVID-19 practices, though, they hurt everyone, he says



The 2-week COVID-19 positivity rate in Orange County is more than 7%

Roger Wall, the owner of Embassy Irish bar in downtown Orlando, says they're doing their best to provide a safe place for people to enjoy a drink.

Wall says usually they’d expect a lot of business on Thanksgiving Eve.

But now he's not so sure, after some other downtown bars attracted the attention of county strike teams for not following good health practices.

“And that’s unfortunate because that hurts the rest of us who are following the rules,” Wall said.

Wall says he hopes people will notice all the safety precautions they’re taking, and feel safe coming in.

“At the door we require all our customers to require face masks … and if they don’t have a face mask we will provide one for them,” he said.

They’re also wiping down tables and chairs after guests use them and keeping people socially distanced.

Wall says they could use a busy, but socially distanced Thanksgiving Eve as they continue to dig themselves out of the hole after months being closed.

“We do need the business," Wall said. "If you want your local places to survive, you gotta support them."

And even if crowds get big on the streets, Wall says don’t let some of the bad actors fool you, he and most other bar owners he says are making sure you can enjoy yourself safely inside their businesses.

“We’re behaving, we’re making sure everything is right,” he said.

Orange county Mayor Jerry Demings says he has always wanted to gain compliance from bar owners to do the right thing and enact precautions before deciding on more serious measures like fines for businesses.