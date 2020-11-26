ORLANDO, Fla. — This Thanksgiving, a local couple is ramping up the volume as neighbors and complete strangers take notice. But no, we're not talking about noise complaints.

Instead, Mark and Kathy Zauss are finding a new way to spread joy to help others, and themselves.

“I was really dark, in a dark spot,” Kathy said, referring to the pandemic putting a breaks on her business.

“She's been a performer for her whole life,” her husband Mark said. The shutdown was particularly tough on her.

The Zausses own a mom-and-pop entertainment company and a speakeasy band. They rely on corporate gigs for income and thanks to the pandemic, those have been canceled.

“I thought, there's gotta be a way that we can do something,” said Kathy. “One day, I saw this car (online), and I thought, 'You know, this might be it.'”

“She said, 'Let's get a car and let's decorate it and let's sing from the car,'” Mark recalled his wife saying. His reaction was: Why not?

So the couple tricked out a red 1952 roadster with amplifiers, lights, and holiday décor. They take to the streets, turn up the volume, and Kathy sings holiday classics. As curious onlookers start gathering, Mark pulls the car over, takes out his trumpet, and the two of them perform.

“It started lifting my spirits,”Kathy said. “I started feeling better because I had a purpose.”

“[People] are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Mark added.

Mark also happens to be a mental health counselor. The number of patients he's treating has gone up tremendously during the pandemic. The couple perform outside of senior living facilities, residents who, Mark says, need joy the most.

The Zausses will continue to hit the streets throughout the holiday season, hopefully landing a few gigs, too.