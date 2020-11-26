SPRING HOPE, N.C. -- Sweet potatoes -- they’re an American staple.



Many people don’t know that the state of North Carolina has been the nation’s largest producer of the vegetable since the 1970’s and it's thanks in part to Barnes Farming Corporation.

The farm grows millions of bushels of sweet potatoes a year on around 7,000 acres spread between six different counties in eastern North Carolina.

“My parents started this farm in the early 60’s by planting less than a half an acre of sweet potatoes. It’s incredible how much it’s grown. We feel really blessed,” says Johnny Barnes, President of Barnes Farming Corporation.

To prepare for the holidays, the farm has had to work day in and day out to make sure there are enough sweet potatoes on the shelves for everyone’s casseroles and pies this Thanksgiving.



“Thanksgiving is one of the highest consumption of sweet potatoes for the year, so to supply the demand we’ve had to work 24 hours a day for the last two weeks,” says Jose Calderon, Sales Manager of Farm Pak Production.



On average, American’s purchase 57 million pounds of sweet potatoes each Thanksgiving, and the Barnes Corporation says they are happy to play a small role in America’s celebration.