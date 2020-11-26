DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham-based digital printing company Spoonflower has created its first "Craft Friday" event happening on Black Friday.



The free virtual event is happening all day on November 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone across the country can watch the how-to videos and livestreams on Spoonflower's Instagram page.



According to the company's website, Craft Friday is an all-day crafting virtual festival where you’ll find new tutorials published every hour for all kinds of crafty projects from sewing to design, painting, to crochet, and so much more."

The artists participating are excited to give families a unique opportunity this holiday season while also staying safe at home.

“I keep imagining families doing that, and it just brings me so much joy,” said Florida-based designer, Danesha Anglin.



Anglin is one of the 17 artists participating. She is teaching people how to make their own hair scrunchies.



The company says while they love good holiday sales, this gives people another option for connection and creativity. Craft Friday is also available in French and German languages.