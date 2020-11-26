GREENSBORO, N.C. – A North Carolina family is bringing love, comfort, and food to their community.



Owners of Ben’s Boyz restaurant say that’s most important this holiday season. The family staff of nearly 10 people are offering premium comfort food and catered meals for the holiday. Co-owner William Wyatt says the goal is to give people less time in the kitchen and more time with family.

“In this difficult time in which we're living, we certainly want to wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving," says Wyatt. "I know some people are lonely and missing the ones they love but just know here at Ben’s Boyz that our prayers are with you."



Ben’s Boyz also has a sister location, Sidwill's Cafe & Catering, in Jamestown.