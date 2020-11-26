“America is back,” President-elect Biden declared when he introduced his first cabinet nominees and senior staff picks for his national security team.

They are a combination of deep experience and historic firsts: Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence would be the first female intelligence chief. Alejandro Mayorkas, the first latino and immigrant head of the Department of Homeland Security. Tony Blinken, the President-elect’s pick for Secretary of State, and Jake Sullivan, his pick for National Security Advisor, are crisis tested having worked on national security issues on Capitol Hill, the State Department and White House. Both Blinken and former Secretary of State John Kerry, who will be Climate Envoy, are among Biden’s closest advisors and colleagues going back decades.

This team is well-known to foreign leaders and U.S. Senators on both sides of the aisle. They vow to turn the page from Trump’s isolationist approach to the globe.

“We will need to reassemble and renew America’s alliances,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said when introducing the team.

Other priorities she outlined: “rebuild and strengthen the national security and foreign policy institutions that keep us safe and advance our nation’s interests; and confront and combat the existential threat of climate change that endangers us all.

A recent Pew poll shows that the U.S.’ already tarnished image with our allies has plummeted in the last year, largely due to our weak response to the COVID crisis. Only 41% in the U.K. express favorable opinion of the U.S. (the lowest number recorded there); 31% of the French rate the U.S. favorably; and 26% of Germans rate the U.S. favorably.

The Biden-Harris team talked about rebuilding trust with our European allies, reconsidering America’s relationship with China, and focusing on our neighbors at home and alliances across Asia. Notably, the decision to add a climate czar to the national security team means climate will be part of nearly every national security conversation. And they emphasized the importance of redefining national security to put people first.

“You have also tasked us with reimagining our national security for the unprecedented combination of crises we face at home and abroad,” incoming National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at the announcement. “The pandemic, the economic crisis, the climate crisis, technological disruption, threats to democracy, racial injustice, and inequality in all forms.”

The group has faced some criticism from Republicans who complain too many officials who served in the Obama Administration.

The President-elect made clear he expects not incrementalism but dramatic action to reverse the impact of Trump’s policies on the U.S.’ global standing.

“President Trump has changed the landscape. It’s become America first, it’s been America alone,” he told NBC News in an exclusive interview.

His nominee to become Secretary of State made clear this team will re-engage in the world, leading with our values: “America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to bring others together to meet the challenges of our time.”

Biden also indicated that former Fed Chair Janet Yellen will be their pick for Treasury Secretary, according to multiple sources. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to hold that post.

All of these nominees and appointees – with the exception of Sullivan and Kerry – will require Senate confirmation.