KISSIMMEE, Fla. — While many enjoyed the holidays with their loved ones, dispatchers still took calls to help the public deal with emergency situations.

“There are still car accidents, there are still people with medical issues,” Kara Fisher, a Kissimmee Police Department telecommunicator, said. “It’s not too different than any other day.”

She worked 12 hours on Thanksgiving but was still able to celebrate at the two Communications Center building with her second family.

“Our communications center girls got together and made a huge feast for Thanksgiving and our officers were lucky enough to be able to come up today,” she said.

Holidays away from the family aren’t new for Fisher — she and her husband, who is an Osceola County Sheriff’s K-9 Deputy, sacrifice the holidays almost every year to serve their community. Her husband worked the nightshift on Thanksgiving.

“It’s just been part of our lives the past 13 years,” Fisher said. “You get used to it.”

There is one thing Fisher said that can make the difference for her and first responders out in the field during these days of celebration.

“Call us up and say, ‘Thank you,’ and if you see our officers out in the field say, ‘Thank you,’” Fisher said.

Fischer said Thanksgiving Day was the first time since the start of the pandemic that Kissimmee Police Officers were able to enter the Communications Center, they’ve been quarantining away from the building.