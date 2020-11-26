BELMONT, N.C. — Two groups are encouraging the community to support small businesses during Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.

Small Business Saturday, a shopping holiday to support small businesses, will be more important this year due to the ongoing pandemic.



The Downtown Belmont Development Association and the Belmont Main Street Advisory Board are giving away five gift packs worth $1,000 each. Each will contain gift cards from businesses in downtown Belmont.



The gift cards were purchased thanks to donations from a campaign called "Keep the Lights On Belmont" this spring. The fundraiser, which community members supported, aimed to help businesses amid the pandemic.



“We asked them to stand up and help out and they did and we really hope they enjoy this promotion,” Main Street Advisory Board Chair Angela Street says.



To qualify for the giveaway, a shopper must spend at least $100 dollars in one of the participating businesses on Nov. 28.



“Our Small Business Saturday this year is more important than ever,” Street says.

Coronavirus restrictions back in the spring kept some of the businesses closed for long periods of time. William Henry Signature Salon and Spa, for example, was closed for 10 weeks.

Owner Somer Wilson says she is hoping to make up for some of the loss revenue.



“Because of having to be shut down in over two months, ten of thousands of dollars were lost in our community and all the small businesses. To have the community and support us, it’s very important during this holiday,” Wilson says.



She’s grateful for this initiative and for the continuous support she has received from the community.



“That’s what great about Belmont, we always rally around each other,” Wilson says.



The five winners of the gift card promotion will be announced on Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. on the Belmont Main Street/Downtown Belmont Development Association's Facebook page.



The names of the businesses where you can shop to qualify for the giveaway are also listed on the Facebook page.