NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — For one day, their kitchen went from tacos to turkey.

Margo and Cory Fisher, owners of Juan-A-Taco in downtown New Port Richey, opened their restaurant for a free, community meal on Thanksgiving.

“We’re blessed that we’re able to provide this meal for everyone," Margo said. "This year has been terrible for a lot of people."

They partnered with fellow New Port Richey resident Tracylee Pignone, who was looking to help others this year.

“We’ve been in a situation before where we have needed help,” Pignone said. “We know what it’s like. We came together and decided we wanted to give back this year.”

She was looking for a place to host when Juan-A-Taco answered the call.

“My heart was filled with so much joy,” Pignone said.

Once the location was set, folks from around town came in dropping off food or sending money to help.

They donated enough food to serve more than a hundred people.

Volunteers made turkey, several sides, and different pies for dessert. The restaurant opened up to anyone who needed a place to go for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I didn’t have anyone, so this is great,” said one attendee.

“We’re just glad to be able to give back,” Margo said. “Sometimes things happen for a reason. We were able to give a location.”

Though they took a one-day break from tacos, they plan on making this a new Thanksgiving tradition.