HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A new High Point University poll suggests fewer North Carolinians will shop on Black Friday.

Out of a thousand people surveyed, the poll found 31 percent of people plan on shopping. Fifty-one percent of those surveyed said they will not shop for Black Friday and 15 percent said they were unsure.

Of those planning to shop, only 13 percent plan to do more of their shopping at brick and motor stores. However, 44 percent say they'll do more of their shopping online and 30 percent say they'll split their shopping between the two.

Poll officials say people's views of participating in Black Friday shopping and how they'll do it may be because of the pandemic. The poll found 39 percent of people surveyed said COVID-19 affect their holiday shopping a lot while 35 percent said their shopping was impacted a little. Twenty-one percent responding not at all.