DALLAS – For some of you, Christmas can’t come fast enough. Dozens of neighborhoods are already sparkling with bundles of Christmas lights.

There’s one home in Dallas where it’s the inside that’s catching much attention because it looks like something out of the Home Alone movie. To pull off something as creative as the inside this Airbnb home, you’ll first need a life-sized Michael Jordan cutout.

“To me, it’s definitely some of the magic of the place,” said Jeremy Turney, the owner of the house.

You’ll also need the skillset to boobytrap an entire house to keep burglars from breaking in, just like Macaulay Culkin’s character did in the iconic 1990 Christmas movie.

“So you can dance and act like there are more people in the house than just him,” said Turner.

It’s no wonder why Turner is now dubbed the king of AirBnbs. Almost every novelty item and knick-knack from the movie is this replica of the McCallister family home. He spent four months searching high and low to make this happen.

“I knew I was the person who could pull it off. I was confident that I could find all these things - these hard-to-find things - and make it come alive,” he added.

From the highly nutritious microwavable mac and cheese dinner, to the many more boobytraps around the house, all of the details are there.

“When you get into the hallway, you’ll have to watch your step because you might trip and fall,” said Turner.

Jeremy says he’s seen the 30-year-old film nearly 30 times. He watches it every holiday season because it’s his favorite movie.

“I don’t think anybody will probably ever notice that the Bulls trash can was there. I believe this Bulls calendar was in the movie, too,” said Turner as he showed his version of Buzz McCallister’s room.

Remaking Buzz McCallister’s room took the most time and is Turner’s favorite part of the house. He’s not sharing how much he spent on trying to recreate the Home Alone home, but he said it was pretty expensive.

"When I have these unique ideas, I just feel so compelled by the idea that I can’t not do it,” said Turner.

Whatever he spent, he says it’s worth it if it brings his visitors joy.