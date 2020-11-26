Not only is Thanksgiving looking a bit different this year, but so was Thanksgiving Eve.

Usually, Armory Square in Syracuse is packed the day before Turkey Day as families come together for the holiday.

But the streets sat empty last night as the city grapples with new orange zone restrictions. Only takeout is allowed at restaurants and pubs.

And it's not just the Salt City experiencing the holiday blues. Across the state, 10 o'clock curfews were in effect.

Typically, Thanksgiving Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for establishments.