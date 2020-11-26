Families of loved ones in long-term care have been concerned that facilities aren’t following the rules when it comes to residents leaving for the holidays. ​ But now, just one day before Thanksgiving, it seems the rules have quietly changed, leaving those families more confused than ever.

What You Need To Know AHCA now says facilities must meet “minimum requirements” for holiday visitation



Facilities may implement additions measures “to protect their residents”



Long-Term Care Task Force member calls guidance change a political move

On Wednesday morning, Governor Ron DeSantis sent out another pre-recorded message to Floridians – his tone optimistic as he promised priority for long-term care when it comes to a vaccine and rapid testing.

“We have all longed for the day when our long-term care residents can return to normal. And that day is finally within our grasp,” the Governor told the camera.

But families may not see it that way, as the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) revealed on the same day – the day before Thanksgiving – it changed part of its rules for holiday visits.

The agency sent Spectrum News the following statement:

“The procedures outlined in the AHCA FAQ were minimum requirements facilities must meet. Subsequent recommendations were released by CMS which the Agency shared with all long-term care facilities. Please note that the CMS guidance recommends consideration of placing the resident on transmission based precautions if the resident is away from the facility for more than 24 hours. Facilities may implement additional measures to protect their residents while still allowing holiday leave.”

Prior to this, AHCA never indicated its guidelines were a “minimum requirement" or that facilities could implement additional measures for residents leaving facilities.

Mary Daniel, a member of the Governor’s long-term care task force who also advised AHCA on its latest guidance, learned of the changes from Spectrum News, before receiving the same email herself from Kimberly Smoak, Chief of Field Operations for AHCA.

“I have no other choice, and I’m a supporter of Ron DeSantis. I have no other choice but to believe this is a political move,” Daniel said. “That they don’t want to come out and say we’re shutting down more.”

Daniel said she is now left explaining the changes to families, who she believes would be more understanding if the agency had just been more forthcoming.

Spectrum News reached out to the Governor’s Office for a response but have not heard back.

AHCA officials say anyone who has concerns can still file a formal complaint by contacting the agency at 1-888-419-3456, or through its online complaint process.