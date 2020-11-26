COLUMBUS, Ohio — Otterbein University Professor of Marketing Michael Levin teaches and researches retail management.

He says this holiday season, retailers such as Target are emphasizing the safety of the in-store experience.



“Reserve your slot to come into the store. They're also doing wider isles and trying to do one-way floor traffic plans, such as Walmart and a few others. They're also offering more, 'buy it online and pick it up at the store,' either curbside or come in and pick it up,” says Levin.



Consumers are resilient, and according to the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is expected to eclipse $750 billion across the country.

That's a 5% jump from 2019.



Levin says if you're a last-minute shopper, you should be aware that there maybe shortages or delays on some products like board games, video games, outdoor entertainment, and even gym equipment.



“Already, UPS (and) Fedex have told customers, 'You need to shop earlier than you anticipate.' We've seen the last few years; there's been delays in shipping, and they're anticipating even more delays this year. In part because so many more people are buying online,” says Levin.



And if you're trying to land the best price, Levin suggests trying sites like Honey or review sites like Wirecutter.

For families who may not be able to gather this holiday season with loved ones because of distance or concerns over COVID-19, Levin says its about finding that sense of commonality.



“Everyone wants that contact, but it's going to be different this year. And we can look back and say, wow, do you remember that Christmas when we had to see grandma and grandpa through the screen? If we can find that commonality of, hey, let's open presents at the same time, or let's cut a pie at the same time—while it's not the same as in person, at least it makes a memory, and that's really what's fundamentally most important,” says Levin.