CLEVELAND — Eleven organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties have been awarded grants from the Greater Cleveland Rapid Response Fund. This is the second round of grants, which are given out on a biweekly basis.

This round totalled $346,750. The fund has already given out more than $3.2 million to help businesses and organizations stay afloat during the pandemic.

Here's the organizations receiving the grants this time around:

Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry received $15,000

Denison Avenue United Church of Christ received $14,000

The Edna House for Women received $15,000

Greater Cleveland Congregations received $50,000

Heights Christian Church received $27,000

May Dugan Center received $45,000

Neighborhood Connections received $151,000

St. Aloysius Catholic Church received $10,000

Salaam Clinic of Cleveland received $13,000

SMART Recovery received $26,250

Zion Hill Baptist Church received $10,000

Earlier this month, the fund awarded $600,000 to organizations in Northeast Ohio.

The fund was created by the Cleveland Foundation in partnership with other charities to raise money for organizations that need it most. The first phase of grant distribution, which was between March and July, totalled $8.6 million.