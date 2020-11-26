CLEVELAND — Eleven organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties have been awarded grants from the Greater Cleveland Rapid Response Fund. This is the second round of grants, which are given out on a biweekly basis.
This round totalled $346,750. The fund has already given out more than $3.2 million to help businesses and organizations stay afloat during the pandemic.
Here's the organizations receiving the grants this time around:
- Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry received $15,000
- Denison Avenue United Church of Christ received $14,000
- The Edna House for Women received $15,000
- Greater Cleveland Congregations received $50,000
- Heights Christian Church received $27,000
- May Dugan Center received $45,000
- Neighborhood Connections received $151,000
- St. Aloysius Catholic Church received $10,000
- Salaam Clinic of Cleveland received $13,000
- SMART Recovery received $26,250
- Zion Hill Baptist Church received $10,000
Earlier this month, the fund awarded $600,000 to organizations in Northeast Ohio.
The fund was created by the Cleveland Foundation in partnership with other charities to raise money for organizations that need it most. The first phase of grant distribution, which was between March and July, totalled $8.6 million.